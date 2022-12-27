Woman dies after delivery in Una, kin block traffic for 2 hours

Our Correspondent

Una, December 26

Family members of a 21-year-old woman, who died under mysterious circumstances after her delivery at the district hospital yesterday, today blocked the intersection of the Una-Hamirpur and Dharamsala-Chandigarh highways in the city.

CASE AFTER MEDICAL BOARD’S FINDINGS The Health Dept has been told to form a medical board to document the help given to the patient since her admission to the district hospital and ascertain the cause of death… A case will be registered only on the basis of the medical board’s findings. Praveen Dhiman, ASP

The traffic remained blocked for more than two hours as the protesters demanded action against the woman doctor who conducted the delivery on Sunday morning. According to the kin, Monika was brought to the district hospital where she gave birth to a girl.

They alleged that the doctor informed them that the delivery was normal, but the mother had fainted due to blood loss and she needs to be shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, immediately for further treatment. They said the doctor gave an injection to Monika, after which they took her to the PGI.

On reaching the PGI, the attendants were informed that the patient had been brought dead and that she had died a few hours ago.

The family members and relatives of the deceased woman returned to Una at 4 pm today and instead of taking the body to the mortuary, they placed it on the road and staged a protest.

Officials, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar and ASP Praveen Dhiman, tried to pacify the irate relatives, who alleged that Monika had died during the delivery but in an effort to pass on the buck, the doctor at the Una district hospital referred the ‘body’ to the PGI. “Further, to avoid any suspicion, she also administered an injection in front of the attendants,” they alleged.

The ADC and the ASP assured the protesters of a fair inquiry into the incident, after which the latter handed over the body to the police and the traffic flow was restored.

The ASP said the family members of the deceased had refused to take the body to the Tanda medical college for the forensic examination. “So, the Health Department has been directed to form a medical board to document the assistance given to the patient since her admission to the district hospital and ascertain the cause of her death,” he added.

The ASP further said the post-mortem would be done at the Una district hospital in the presence of the board on Tuesday and the entire procedure would also be recorded on camera.