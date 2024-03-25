Woman dies after surgery, doctor booked

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 24

After the death of a woman patient whose gallbladder surgery had been performed at a private hospital in Bodh near here on Friday, the family members levelled charges of negligence on part of the doctor. The deceased

identified as Pali Devi (32), wife of Sunil Kumar of Geora village.

After her death, the family launched a protest, placing the body outside the hospital.

Following the complaint of the family of the deceased, the Nurpur Police have registered an FIR under Sections 336 and 304(A) of the IPC against the doctor of the private Advance Super Specialty Hospital.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said the police, after conducting a postmortem examination, had handed over the body to the family this afternoon. He said after registering a police case against the private hospital’s doctos.

Suresh Kumar Bhandari, MD of the hospital, claimed that the surgery of the patient had been performed well, but she was shifted to a private hospital in Pathankot after sudden dip in her blood pressure on Saturday, where she died.

