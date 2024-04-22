Woman dies in Mashobra mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

A woman was killed after being hit by a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in Mashobra, 10 km from Shimla, on Saturday evening, the police said. Seema Saraswati (40), a resident of Mashobra, was working as a nurse in the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. According to the police, Seema was crossing the road when an HRTC electric bus enroute to Sunni hit her on. Seema suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police Rattan Negi said a police investigation was on.

