Woman dies in Theog landslide; yellow warning on August 24, 25

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

A woman was killed in a landslide at Jathai village in Theog subdivision of Shimla district. The deceased was identified as Rekha. The Shimla- Kalka road which was blocked near Shoghi was opened to traffic last night.

Several roads are still blocked in the state. Landslides had occurred at 40 places and trees fell on the road at eight places on Mandi-Pathankot national highway.

However, the maximum damage has been done at Kotrupi, said NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit, adding that the NHAI was working on a war footing and debris/rocks that had fallen on the NH were being removed.

A high-level technical team had come from the NHAI headquarters to assess the damage caused to the NH due to landslides and their suggestions would be implemented to restore the Kotropi landslide, he added.

Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the state and Dalhousie with 70 mm was the wettest followed by Shimla 63 mm, Palampur 52 mm, Kufri and Pachhad 49 mm each, Kandaghat 47 mm, Mandi 42 mm and Banjar 41 mm. The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in low and mid hills on August 24 and 25.

