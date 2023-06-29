Woman falls into septic tank, dies

Hamirpur, June 28
A 32-year-old woman died after allegedly falling into a septic tank at Dulehra village in the district, the police said today.
The woman, a mother of two, had gone missing yesterday evening. While searching for her, a person noticed that the septic tank was disfigured and looked into it.
He saw the woman in it, a police official said.
The woman was taken out of the septic tank and rushed to the local Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said SP Aakriti Sharma. The family members informed the police about the incident.
