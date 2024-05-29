Woman gored to death by bull

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 28

An elderly woman from Arla village, 6 km from here, was gored to death by a stray bull. This was the fourth such incident in the area in the past eight months.

The woman was taken to the local Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was handed over to the family after post mortem today. The SDM disbursed an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 to the family of the deceased. Besides, Rs 4 lakh would be given to the family after completing the formalities. The police have started an inquest into the death.

Meanwhile, residents of Arla village and the family members of the deceased woman have lodged a protest with the local authorities for their alleged failure in controlling the stray cattle menace.

