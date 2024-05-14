Woman killed as loose rock hits car on Kullu-Manali highway

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 13

A woman was killed and her husband injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a loose rock triggered by a landslide near Dohlunala village on the Manali-Kullu National Highway (NH) yesterday.

Indra Devi (40) and her husband Bhupender, residents of Dobhi village, were going towards Mandi when the mishap occurred. Indra Devi, a bank employee, died in Regional Hospital, Kullu.

Many spots on the Manali-Kullu National Highway have become prone to

landslides due to steep cutting of the hills for the road widening work.

The two-laning of the National Highway was completed in 2019. The floods last year have made it riskier to travel on the Manali-Kullu National Highway.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali