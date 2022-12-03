Woman, son get 3-month jail for obstructing cop

Our Correspondent

Una, December 2

An Una court today convicted and sentenced a mother and son duo to three months imprisonment for obstructing a uniformed, on duty policeman. According to District Attorney Sohan Singh Kaundal, Judicial Magistrate, Court number 3, passed the orders.

Kaundal said that on October 29, 2015, constable Arun Kumar, posted as PSO of Additional District Judge, was on duty in the Una district courts complex when Aarti Devi and Gurcharan Singh, both residents of Arniala village, started abusing him.

He added that the woman and her son caught the constable by his shirt’s collar, tearing his uniform. To defame the policeman, the duo clicked his photographs with their mobile phones.

The duo was sentenced to three months imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed on him.