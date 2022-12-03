Woman, son get 3-month jail for obstructing cop

Una, December 2
An Una court today convicted and sentenced a mother and son duo to three months imprisonment for obstructing a uniformed, on duty policeman. According to District Attorney Sohan Singh Kaundal, Judicial Magistrate, Court number 3, passed the orders.
Kaundal said that on October 29, 2015, constable Arun Kumar, posted as PSO of Additional District Judge, was on duty in the Una district courts complex when Aarti Devi and Gurcharan Singh, both residents of Arniala village, started abusing him.
He added that the woman and her son caught the constable by his shirt’s collar, tearing his uniform. To defame the policeman, the duo clicked his photographs with their mobile phones.
The duo was sentenced to three months imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed on him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’
Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...
Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report
It was manufactured by Nixi Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb