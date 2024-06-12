Woman trekker dies in Manali

Mandi, June 11
A woman trekker from Maharashtra died on the way to the Hamta Pass in Manali today. The deceased was identified as Shabnam Mohammad Aslam Ansari, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra.
According to the police, the woman along with 33 other trekkers, porters and instructors was on her way to Hamta Pass, when she suddenly faced some health issue.
She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali where doctors declared her dead.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability