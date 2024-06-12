Woman trekker dies in Manali

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 11

A woman trekker from Maharashtra died on the way to the Hamta Pass in Manali today. The deceased was identified as Shabnam Mohammad Aslam Ansari, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the woman along with 33 other trekkers, porters and instructors was on her way to Hamta Pass, when she suddenly faced some health issue.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali where doctors declared her dead.

