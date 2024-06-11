Woman trekker from Maharashtra dies in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

PTI

Manali, June 11

Woman trekker from Maharashtra died on the way to the Hamta Pass in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shabnam Mohammad Aslam Ansari, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manali, K D Singh said.

The woman along with 33 other trekkers, porters and instructors, on Monday, faced some health issues, according to local mountaineering instructor Subhash.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali where the doctors declared her dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

