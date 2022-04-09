Woman's body found in bag near Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 8

The police yesterday registered a case regarding the decomposed body of a woman found wrapped inside a sleeping bag tied with ropes and buried under a heap of stones in Chachoga village, near Manali. The body had decayed beyond recognition and it is suspected that the victim was murdered and the body hidden there. The police have started investigation on the basis of clothes and the sleeping bag.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Patlikul, is constructing a house and the work was closed during the winter. During a visit to the underconstruction house on Wednesday, he saw that stones had been removed from the ground and a foul smell was emanating from there. He informed the police, who recovered the woman’s body with a cloth stuffed in her mouth, inside the sleeping bag.

The police said the woman appears to be a Nepalese. The search is on for the tenants living nearby and the villagers are also being questioned. The police are monitoring the footage of nearby CCTV cameras. —