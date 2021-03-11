Women apprised of Garib Kalyan Yojana benefits

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 3

The BJP District Mahila Morcha held a conference in the Circuit House yesterday to celebrate the eight anniversary of the Central Government. It apprised the participants about the Central Government’’s initiatives under the Garib Kalyan Yojana for the women of the state.

Morcha general secretary Rukmani Joshi said that the beneficiaries of various schemes run by the Central and state governments participated in the conference in a large number. She added that State Social Media and IT in-charge Varsha Thakur shared detailed information about various schemes.

Joshi said that the morcha members were urged to make the information about these schemes available to all eligible persons.

Kullu Mandal Mahila Morcha president Vimla Thakur, vice-president Naina Sharma, general secretary Anita Sharma addressed the women members.