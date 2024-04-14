Women buglers break stereotype

Shimla, April 13
The Himachal Pradesh Police will now have women buglers at the guard of honour and other ceremonies after three constables completed the four-month Basic Bugler course at HP Police Training College, Daroh.
Breaking gender stereotypes, Shivani, Shweta and Neeshu are set to storm the male-dominated bastion. They are performing duty as buglers at the Indian Reserve Battalion. The initiative was taken during the incumbency of IGP Bimal Gupta when he was serving as Principal of the Police Training College.
DGP Sanjay Kundu, in a statement, said the addition of female buglers to the police force not only highlighted the department’s dedication to diversity, but also inspired women who aspired to join the force.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first