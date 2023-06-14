Women employees have right to maternity leave: HP High Court

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 13

Every woman employee whether appointed on regular, contractual, ad hoc or tenure/ temporary basis has a fundamental right to a reasonable duration of maternity leave (paternity leave in case of a male employee), child care leave (CCL) to promote motherhood and child care under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, read with Article 42.

The HP High Court held this while dealing with a petition challenging the decision of the state government to decline the benefit of maternity leave and thereafter consequential benefit of conferment of work-charge status on the completion of eight years’ service.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh rejected the plea of the government and observed, “The right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India includes the right to mother. To become a mother is the most natural phenomena in the life of a woman. Therefore, whatever is needed to facilitate the birth of a child to a woman, who is in service, the employer has to be considerate and sympathetic towards her, must realise the physical difficulties that a working woman faces in performing duties at the workplace while carrying a baby in her womb or while rearing up the child after birth.”

As per the fact, a woman worker delivered a child on May 30, 1996 and after availing of maternity leave with effect from June 1, 1996, to August 31, 1996, (only three months), she resumed duty. It is only on account of pregnancy and subsequent delivery that she could only perform duty for 156 days against the minimum requirement of 240 days in a year.

The court observed, “The woman in the instant case was a daily wage employee at the time of her advanced pregnancy and could not have been compelled to undertake hard labour. The maternity leave is a fundamental human right of the respondent, which could not have been denied.”