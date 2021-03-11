Women, kids perform 'mahanati'

Shimla, June 7
Thousands of women and schoolchildren performed ‘mahanati’ at several places on the Mall Road and The Ridge today as part of the ongoing four-day International Summer Festival.
As many as 3,500 women and schoolchildren participated in the ‘mahanati’ dance performance organised by self-help groups, schools, anganwari workers, said Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi. He said other highlights included women’s rope-kassi in which women of 10 teams participated and National Rural Livelihood Mission Basantpur and Tutu secured the first position.
Auckland House School Rock Band, IVY International School Bhattakufer, and Raga Band performed in the rock band and dance competitions. Other types of activities were also organised, besides a literary festival.
