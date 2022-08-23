Women nabbed with sedatives in Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 22

The Majra Police in Paonta Sahib arrested a woman with 1500 sedative drugs. She had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act earlier too.

A police team seized the sedatives from her house, which included 1050 tramadol capsules and 450 alprazolam tablets.

Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur said the accused had been identified as Jannat, who was arrested earlier with 141 tramadol capsules in March earlier this year when a case under the Act was registered against her.

“The family has previously been involved in illicit drug trade too. The accused’s husband Malkan Shah was arrested for peddling 4.84 gms of smack on November 2021 and later 95 tramadol capsules in April 2022. He is currently under judicial custody under the NDPS Act registered against him earlier,” said he.

Her father-in-law Jambil Shah was arrested with 590 tramadol capsules and 75 other sedative tablets on August 13. He too is under judicial custody. He said that the family had been procuring illicit drugs from Saharanpur and further probe was underway to trace the network.