Women outnumber men by 7% in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 2

About 67.89 per cent voting was registered in the Lok Sabha elections in the Kangra constituency, a decline of 2 per cent compared to around 70 per cent in the 2019 elections.

Women voters turned out in larger numbers and outnumbered male voters by a sizable 7 per cent. As per the data available, 71.18 per cent of women voters cast their votes while 64.64 per cent male voters exercised their right to franchise.

The highest 71.67 per cent polling was registered in the Dharamsala Assembly segment. The Dharamsala constituency also witnessed the Assembly byelection. While Congress turncoat Sudhir Sharma was the BJP candidate, former Mayor Davinder Jaggi was the Congress candidate.

Sources said that about 20,000 ballots of service voters were yet to reach the election authorities and were not reflected in the overall voting percentage.

In the 2019 parliamentary poll, BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor had won the Kangra seat by a record margin of 4.77 lakh votes. He had secured 72 per cent votes. An intense heat wave in the lower areas of Kangra district was one of the reasons for the decline in the polling percentage in the parliamentary constituency.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Lok Sabha