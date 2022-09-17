Women self help groups to run book cafes in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

“Women linked with self-help groups (SHGs) registered under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) will run the newly constructed book cafes in the city,” said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj here today.

He said that book cafes were inaugurated recently at Chaura Maidan and Chhota Shimla. The government came up with the decision after examining different models to run the cafes.

Bhardwaj added, “I had promised to provide a market space to women SHGs in urban areas. Besides showcasing and selling their products, women will also manage the government-owned book cafes.”

The city has more than 200 self-help groups. NULM division of the Shimla Municipal Corporation will coordinate with the SHGs to ensure transparency in the business.

“Life of urban poor is difficult as they do not have agricultural land and have limited livelihood opportunities. The DAY-NULM scheme has been transforming the lives of many,” the minister said.

He added that whenever he visited fairs or exhibitions, the SHGs raised the issue of marketing. The government was working on branding and packaging but providing a marketplace was a major issue.

Bhardwaj said that the book cafes were located in prime locations and provide a peaceful and well-built reading space to students and bibliophiles.

“Chaura Maidan book cafe will also help in easing out stress on the library near the state Vidhan Sabha.

The idea behind this concept is to ensure that this property is used for reading purpose and providing a platform for SHGs, instead of commercialising the space,” he said.

The minister said that he was also contemplating a cooperative model for the SHGs. “A lot of work has been done in this sector. A lot of funds have been spent as seed money and on the training of women. Now, the time has come to federate these SHGs or have a society where these SHGs need less government support and can move towards a model of self-sustainability,” he said.

