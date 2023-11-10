Women SHGs make candles, lamps for Diwali

Una, November 9
In view of the coming Diwali festival, women self-help groups (SHGs) in Una district have been motivated to make wax candles and oil lamps (made of cow dung), under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).
“The Mahakaal SHG of Rampur village has been provided with Rs 2,500 and Rs 15,000 as a revolving fund under the NRLM. The funds are used to procure raw material and moulds for making candles and lamps,” said SHG member, Anita Rana. President of Dhan Dhan Baba Sahib Singh SHG, Meenu Kumari, said, they had already received orders from local shopkeepers.
Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Shifali Sharma, said, “There are about 27,000 women associated with over 2,700 SHGs in the district and they have been given financial assistance of about Rs 6 crore to start livelihood generation activities. Women have been immensely benefited by the NRLM scheme.”
