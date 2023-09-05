Women take out rally against drug abuse, gambling

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 4

Rural women in the Sangrah block of Sirmaur district yesterday raised their voice against the growing menace of drug abuse and gambling in their area by taking out a protest rally at the Sainj gram panchayat.

The women marched from Dhalyanu to Saij Ghat and further to Saij village and tried to create an awareness about the thriving menace of drug abuse and gambling in the area. The women said it was lamentable that social evils like drinking, gambling, drug abuse was thriving and people could be seen consuming them openly in the forest, dhabha, shops and hotels.

Surindra Thakur, who convened the rally , said the aim was to rid the area of drug abuse and such rallies would continue regularly. Social health activists, women from 13 self-help groups and mahila mandals participated in the rally. Kiran, Sumitra Devi, Daya Devi, Promila, Somo Devi, Babli, Neetu, Usha and Nikita were among those who participated.

#Sirmaur #Solan