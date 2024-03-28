Women, worker groups want Samman Nidhi process resumed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

The Himachal Pradesh State Committees of Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Himachal Kisan Sabha, Student Federation of India (SFI) and its associated organisations here today staged a protest against the issue of halting the process of filling of forms of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme amid the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and demanded the Chief Electoral Officer to immediately restart the process.

Why women need financial help Under the scheme, women in Lahaul and Spiti district were already receiving a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for the last few months

Most of the women in the state are working in the agriculture sector, which is going through a crisis

Women's participation in the service sector is also very low while the employment of women in industries is negligible Deplorable condition More than 50 per cent women in the state are suffering from anaemia and are socially and economically weak. Therefore, Rs 1,500 means a lot to them and depriving them of it will be a huge injustice. Vijender Mehra, CITU state president

During the protest, the CITU state President Vijender Mehra said that this scheme was already implemented in Himachal Pradesh even before the implementation of the MCC and the process of filling the forms of beneficiaries was already going on, which has now been stopped during the elections.

He said that under the scheme, women in Lahaul and Spiti district were already receiving a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for the last few months, which has been stopped now.

“This is a violation of the fundamental right of citizens to live a dignified life as well as other rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This scheme should be continued as before for this is in no way a violation of the model code of conduct,” he said.

“The notification to implement the scheme in the entire state has also been issued before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and thousands of women in the state have filled forms to avail this scheme,” said Mehra.

He further said most of the women in the state are working in the agriculture sector which is itself going through a crisis. Chauhan said women’s participation in the service sector is also very low while the employment of women in industries is negligible.

“More than 50 per cent women in the state are suffering from anaemia and are socially and economically weak. Therefore, the Rs 1,500 means a lot to them and depriving them of it will be a huge injustice,” he concluded.

