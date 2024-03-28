 Women, worker groups want Samman Nidhi process resumed : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Women, worker groups want Samman Nidhi process resumed

Women, worker groups want Samman Nidhi process resumed

Filling of forms to avail scheme benefits was halted after code of conduct enforced

Women, worker groups want Samman Nidhi process resumed

Members of Janwadi Mahila Samiti and other CITU organisations stage a protest outside the DC office in Shimla on Wednesday. LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

The Himachal Pradesh State Committees of Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Himachal Kisan Sabha, Student Federation of India (SFI) and its associated organisations here today staged a protest against the issue of halting the process of filling of forms of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme amid the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and demanded the Chief Electoral Officer to immediately restart the process.

Why women need financial help

  • Under the scheme, women in Lahaul and Spiti district were already receiving a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for the last few months
  • Most of the women in the state are working in the agriculture sector, which is going through a crisis
  • Women's participation in the service sector is also very low while the employment of women in industries is negligible

Deplorable condition

More than 50 per cent women in the state are suffering from anaemia and are socially and economically weak. Therefore, Rs 1,500 means a lot to them and depriving them of it will be a huge injustice. Vijender Mehra, CITU state president

During the protest, the CITU state President Vijender Mehra said that this scheme was already implemented in Himachal Pradesh even before the implementation of the MCC and the process of filling the forms of beneficiaries was already going on, which has now been stopped during the elections.

He said that under the scheme, women in Lahaul and Spiti district were already receiving a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for the last few months, which has been stopped now.

“This is a violation of the fundamental right of citizens to live a dignified life as well as other rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This scheme should be continued as before for this is in no way a violation of the model code of conduct,” he said.

“The notification to implement the scheme in the entire state has also been issued before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and thousands of women in the state have filled forms to avail this scheme,” said Mehra.

He further said most of the women in the state are working in the agriculture sector which is itself going through a crisis. Chauhan said women’s participation in the service sector is also very low while the employment of women in industries is negligible.

“More than 50 per cent women in the state are suffering from anaemia and are socially and economically weak. Therefore, the Rs 1,500 means a lot to them and depriving them of it will be a huge injustice,” he concluded.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

6
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

9
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
India

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP, MLA switch to BJP

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

Says police must be made to discharge primary duty


Cities

View All

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

No constitutional provision bars governance from jail: Atishi

AAP’s legal cell protests outside district courts in solidarity with CM

In counter-protest, BJP seeks CM’s resignation

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

AAP workers protest; saffron party seeks action

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh

Punjabi writer Mewa Singh Tung dies at 87