Women's quota law a big step forward: Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 30

Providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies is a historical decision of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said former Chief Minister PK Dhumal here today.

He said the decision would help in empowering women, besides opening opportunities for them to participate in nation-building. He was addressing leaders of the district BJP Mahila Morcha, including district president Archna Chauhan.

He said only the BJP leadership was determined to bring the Bill in Parliament that was later passed with a thumping majority.

