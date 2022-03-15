Won’t be pressurised by staff’s unruly behaviour, says Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 14

While accusing the opposition of instigating employees against the government, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said under no circumstances would the government get pressurized by employees indulging in hooliganism and unruly behavior to get their demands accepted.

Govt not bound to accept demands The government is bound to listen to staff’s grievances but not bound to accept them, especially if they’re indulging in irresponsible behaviour, unbecoming of a government employee. Jai Ram Thakur, CM

Thakur sent this strong signal for the government employees during his reply to the cut motion on law and order in the Vidhan Sabha today. “The government is bound to listen to the grievances of all employees but not bound to accept them, especially in case of those indulging in irresponsible behaviour, unbecoming of a government employee,” he said.

Since the Opposition refused to take back the cut motion even after the reply of the Chief Minister, it fell after voice vote.

He said the primary duty of the employee is to implement government schemes for which he has been appointed and not indulge in politics, which is against his service rules. “Despite the best efforts of the opposition, the employees demanding old pension scheme returned home and only a handful of them tried to create ruckus but they too finally left,” he remarked.

Prior to this, the Congress MLAs accused the government of being non serious on the debate on cut motions. While Satpal Raizada was speaking, the Congress MLAs said neither the Chief Minister, nor ministers or ruling party MLAs were in the house. “There is no quorum in the house as the CM, who is the Home Minister too is not in the house. This shows the non-seriousness of the Government,” remarked CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

Finally, the Chief Minister and other ministers reached the house. It was Rural Development Minister who persuaded Congress MLAs to return to the house to listen to the CM’s reply on the debate.

“The police has taken strict action against all kinds of mafia, be it mining, liquor, drug, land or forest. Stating that the law and order is poor and the police is not doing anything will lower the morale of the police force, which is not right,” he said. Thakur said it is for the first time that property of those found involved in illegal drug trade worth Rs 20 crore had been confiscated, which will prove to b e a dig deterrent.

Thakur justified the increase in the number of crime cases to better public awareness and police registering all cases. “When it comes to heinous crime like murder, rapes, robbery or crime against town, the figure was higher during the five year Congress regime than during our regime,” he stated.

He justified the arrival of police constables in large number at his residence in support of their demand. “If they are a disciplined force, it does not mean that they do not have the right to air their grouse. Some people tried to give it a tinge of gross indiscipline but I totally disagree.”

All Himachalis stuck in Ukraine back