Won't let govt shut Sanskrit college: Ex-MLA Rattan

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 7

Sanjay Rattan, former MLA and general secretary of the HP Congress Committee (HPCC), today opposed the “move of the state government regarding closure of the age-old Sanskrit college” in Jwalamukhi. Addressing mediapersons, he said the Congress would not allow the ruling BJP to shut down the college, being run by the Jwalamukhi Temple Trust.

He claimed that the state government wanted to open a nursing college on the same premises. Nursing college should be opened, but not at the cost of the Sanskrit college, the Congress leader said.

“Sanskrit is considered to be an ancient Indian language and is said to be the base for languages like Nepali, Bengali, Marathi, Hindi, Punjabi, etc. The Jai Ram government must study all the aspects before closing this college,” he added.

According to Sanjay Rattan, all development activities in Jwalamukhi had come to a “standstill” and the “projects sanctioned by the previous Congress government failed to take off.”