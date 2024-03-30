Wooden house gutted, 7 families left homeless

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

A huge wooden house was gutted last evening in Breshtu village of Sharontha gram panchayat in the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district. Seven families residing in the house, which had 35-40 rooms, have been left homeless by the fire incident.

“Though there is no loss of life in the incident, the loss of property and goods is huge,” said gram pradhan Usha Chauhan. The families of Daya Nanad Sharma, Anjana Sharma, Mohan Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Ram Gopal Sharma, Pushpa Sharma and Yashwant Sharma lived in the house.

According to Chauhan, the fire broke out last evening around 5 pm. “The fire started in the wooden portion of the house and it engulfed the entire house in no time. The families could not take out any valuables from the house,” she said. The local administration provided immediate relief to the affected families.

