Wooden house gutted after cylinder blast

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 26

A wodden house was gutted in a fire that broke out at Panjah village of Barol panchayat in the Haripurdhar subtehsil of Sirmaur district following an explosion in an LPG cylinder.

The fire in the house of one Jagdish caused an estimated loss of Rs 5 to 6 lakh, besides rendering the family homeless. According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Jagdish was making tea at home. He had left the tea on the gas stove and stepped outside.

Realising his oversight, he rushed back to turn off the stove. In the meantime, the cylinder caught fire and the house, constructed with cedar wood, was engulfed in flames in no time.

Jagdish, who was alone at home, managed to escape unhurt. Villagers attempted to extinguish the fire, but the situation deteriorated when the cylinder exploded and flamed consumed the entire house.

The affected family estimates the financial loss at Rs 5 to 6 lakh. The local authorities have provided an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to the family.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur