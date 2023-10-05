Wool Fed office to be shifted to Bharmour

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, October 4

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that the office of the HP Wool Federation located in Palampur will be shifted to Bharmour in Chamba district.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Tribal Project Advisory Committee presided over by the minister at Bharmour. He directed the Forest Department to take necessary steps for the prevention of illegal hunting of wild animals.

He said that during the current financial year, Rs 59.83 crore would be spent on various development works under the Integrated Tribal Development Project in Bharmour. He asked the Forest Department to set up a herbal garden in Bharmour.

