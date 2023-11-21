Work diligently for welfare of poor: Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla exhorts audit trainees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 20

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today exhorted trainee audit officers to adopt a humane approach in life while practising truthfulness as public servants. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the officers’ training programme of the Indian Audit and Accounts Services batch of 2023 and the celebration of Audit Week at the Gaiety Theatre here.

The Governor said, “As public servants, you are expected to take fiscal measures for the welfare of the nation and also be accountable for strengthening the economy.” He added, “The resources invested, often considered borrowed from our future generations, demand utmost diligence and effective utilisation for the welfare of the less fortunate. In this pursuit, the role of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) becomes more pivotal.”

The Governor said, “Each audit engagement provides a unique opportunity to gain profound insights into systems, positioning you to suggest enhancements that will earnestly be considered by the governments. Your role contributes directly to elevating our public service delivery standards.” He encouraged them to actively engage with state governments, consult them in addressing issues related to financial reporting and accountability frameworks at the grass-roots level.

The Governor also advised them to keep pace with the evolving technologies and expressed confidence that the CAG was fully committed to this pursuit. He said that as a public servant, the greatest satisfaction was derived from serving the poorest and bringing smiles on their faces. “Your constitutional duty must always be accompanied by a prudential approach laden with mutual empathy,” he added.

He said independence enshrined in the Constitution was a treasure to be cherished, and their role as young officers was to add greater value to it.

