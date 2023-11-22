Work for execution of hydro projects reviewed

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), November 21

The high-level committee of the state government headed by Principal Adviser to Chief Minister Ramsubhag Singh today took stock of the machinery deployed for the execution of 287 MW Sach hydroelectric project and 232 MW Purthi hydroelectric project being developed by the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL).

The three-member committee on the second day of its visit to the Pangi tribal valley directed the Himurja department to speed up the tender process and start the construction of its proposed 400 kilowatt solar power plant at Hillour.

The committee inspected the machinery and discussed with the officials the possibilities of increasing the power production of 900 kilowatt small hydroelectric project at Sach. Apart from this, the committee members visited the Mindhal temple complex and inspected the electricity system there. The panel instructed officials of the Electricity Department to install solar lights in the complex.

Later, the committee also held a meeting with officials of the department, the Border Roads Organisation and NHPC at the Killar library building during which committee chairman Ramsubhag Singh instructed them to work by establishing a mutual coordination.

He said priority should be given to strengthening the road system in the valley. He also took information about the work being done by the departments in the valley.

Pangi Resident Commissioner Ritika Jindal was also present on the occasion.

#Chamba