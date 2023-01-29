Work hard for Lok Sabha poll, Mansukh Mandaviya tells cadre

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 28

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with party workers of Darang block here today. He said there was a need to work hard at the grassroots level to ensure the BJP’s win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said the state government should not indulge in politics over Centre-sponsored schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, which aims at helping the poor get better health care free of cost.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion. He targeted Congress leaders like PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Kaul Singh Thakur. He said Kaul Singh had alleged that no development took place in Mandi district, except in Seraj and Dharampur Assembly constituencies, during the BJP regime. The party won nine of the 10 seats, which indicated that development took place equally across the district during the BJP regime, he said.

He also targeted PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh over road construction during the BJP regime saying that “the minister should take detailed information about his own department.