Work hard to ensure mission repeat in Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 2

Work hard to ensure the victory of the BJP and make the mission repeat possible.

This was stated by JP Nadda, BJP president, here today while addressing a meeting of office-bearers of the district BJP here.

He said both BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had done development. He said the government had promoted the use of khadi in the country and the maximum people involved in its production benefited with this scheme. Business of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore was done in khadi.

Discussing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of AIIMS, he said leaders should ensure the maximum participation in the rally of the PM. CM Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also addressed a gathering.

Later they visited Gandhi Chowk and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

