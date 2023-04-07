Work hard to win 2024 LS election, says Khanna

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 6

The Una district BJP celebrated the party’s foundation day here today. State BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna presided over the function. Former minister Virender Kanwar, district BJP president Manohar Lal and other district party office-bearers were present.

Khanna hoisted the BJP flag in the courtyard of the party office. The gathering later watched the live telecast of the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda.

Khanna spoke about the achievements of the Union government during its last nine years in office. He called upon party workers to work hard and ensure BJP victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections so that the pace of progress in the nation could continue unhindered.