Work on alternative routes to border areas continues

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 26

After the opening of the Atal Tunnel, the government continues to work on the development of alternative routes to border areas to ensure round-the-year connectivity.

DPR of tunnel prepared A strategically important 4.1-km-long tunnel being built underneath the 16,580-foot-high Shinku La Pass is expected to enhance all-weather connectivity to border areas

With the construction of this tunnel, the distance between Manali and Kargil will be reduced considerably

The Centre has approved Rs 1,700 crore for the ambitious Shinku La tunnel to connect and Zanskar valleys

A detailed project report (DPR) of the tunnel has been prepared

This year, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was able to keep the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road operational for emergency vehicles during most of the winter season. Normally, this road remains closed for around six months every year due to heavy snowfall. The work on other projects also reportedly continued during the winter this year.

A strategically important tunnel being built underneath the 16,580-foot-high Shinku La Pass is expected to enhance all-weather connectivity to the border areas. This will make it easier for the Army to reach Pakistan and China borders. With the construction of this tunnel, the distance between Manali and Kargil will be reduced considerably.

The Central Government has approved Rs 1,700 crore for the ambitious Shinku La tunnel to connect Lahaul and Zanskar valleys. The 4.1-km-long tunnel will be the highest motorable tunnel in the world.

An aerial survey was carried out in this regard by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a company of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October 2020.

Project Yojak Chief Engineer Jitendra Prasad says a detailed project report (DPR) of the tunnel has been prepared. Soon tenders will be floated and the construction work on it will begin, he adds.

The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Darcha-Shinku La-Padum-Kargil-Leh route, facilitating the movement of vehicles on the Manali-Kargil and Manali-Leh strategic routes throughout the year.

Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) says this tunnel will be the most suitable option for the Army to reach China and Pakistan borders. Three tunnels are also proposed on the Darcha-Sarchu-Leh route and underneath the Baralacha Pass (16,040 feet), Lachung La (16,800 feet) and Tanglang La (17,480 feet) for all-weather connectivity up to Leh.

#atal tunnel