Himachal: Work on Central university campuses likely to start by March-end

Shimla, January 28

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi on Thursday evening and requested him to start work on both the campuses of Central University in the state at the earliest.

Apprising the union minister about the progress of various other schemes in the education sector, he also urged the minister to release installment under Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to the state soon.

The Union minister assured the Chief Minister that the CPWD would prepare a master plan and work on both campuses of the Central University, at Jadrangal and Dehra, would be started by the end of March.

The Chief Minister also called on BJP national president JP Nadda and discussed various issues pertaining to the state.

