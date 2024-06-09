 Work on flyover at Garkhal junction to commence soon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Work on flyover at Garkhal junction to commence soon

Work on flyover at Garkhal junction to commence soon

RIDC evaluating financial bids by three firms

Work on flyover at Garkhal junction to commence soon

A fire engine stuck at the Garkhal junction due to the narrow road. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 8

With financial bids received from three bidders being evaluated by the HP Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation (RIDC), work to construct a flyover at Garkhal junction leading to Kasauli will begin soon.

The RIDC, which is executing the Rs 22-crore project had invited bids for the second time after the state government did not approve a single bidder, which had qualified in 2023. This had delayed its execution by nearly a year.

Narrow roads a big trouble

  • Since five single-lane narrow roads converge at the junction, a flyover is direly required at Garkhal junction
  • Traffic snarls on these narrow roads often cause inconvenience to the tourists as well as the local residents, especially in the peak tourist season
  • Kasauli is a key tourist destination of people from nearby areas like Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

Project cost pegged at Rs 22 cr

  • Larsen and Toubro surveyed the junction in June 2022 and an estimate of Rs 27 crore was prepared initially. However, the amount was later reduced to Rs 22 crore
  • The flyover will take off from near the bus stand at Garkhal on the Garkhal-Dharampur road and extend across the valley to the far end of the Garkhal-Kasauli road
  • The 160 m structure will have two piers and two abutments with the central pier being 85 m high

RIDC Superintending Engineer Mahesh Rana, while optimistic of awarding the project in the next few weeks, said: “Financial bid of three bidders were being evaluated and the task would take three weeks and the work would be awarded by next month.”

Among the three bidders, two had participated in the bidding earlier also while one new bidder has staked claim to execute the project this time. Once awarded, the flyover will be constructed within a year’s time.

Since five single-lane narrow roads converge at the junction, a flyover is direly required at Garkhal junction. Traffic snarls on these narrow roads often cause inconvenience to the tourists as well as the local residents, especially in the peak tourist season.

Kasauli is a key tourist destination of people from nearby areas like Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Larsen and Toubro surveyed the junction in June 2022 and an estimate of Rs 27 crore was prepared initially. However, the amount was later reduced to Rs 22 crore.

The flyover will take off from near the bus stand at Garkhal on the Garkhal-Dharampur road and extend across the valley to the far end of the Garkhal-Kasauli road. The 160 m structure will have two piers and two abutments with the central pier being 85 m high.

With ribbon development, where buildings have been constructed in a continuous row along the road, there is little scope to expand the existing roads. Keeping this handicap in mind, a flyover was mooted as the lone solution.

A study undertaken by a National Green Tribunal’s panel on the carrying capacity of the Kasauli Planning Area in 2017 had also stressed the need to decongest the Garkhal junction where five roads converge. Seven years after these findings, the project was now likely to see the light of the day.

It will prove helpful, if the traffic is diverted from the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway-5 in case of an eventuality, as the narrow junction was inadequate to bear the traffic.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kasauli #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

4
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

8
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

9
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

Hasina, Seychelles VP arrive; Pak not invited

Hasina, Seychelles VP arrive; Pak not invited

Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP

Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP

Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Three restaurants, shops, flats gutted in fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Haryana not releasing Delhi’s share of 1,050 cusecs of water through Munank canal: Atishi

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge