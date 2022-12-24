Work on Jassur flyover irks traders, customers

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, December 23

The construction of an elevated flyover on the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project at Jassur, near here, has squeezed the service lane of the existing national highway, on which vehicular traffic has been diverted, causing hardships to roadside vendors.

Jassur is one of the biggest wholesale trading centres in Kangra district. Buyers from Kangra and Chamba visit Jassur for shopping but after diversion of vehicular traffic onto the service lane and in the absence of any notified parking facility in the market, traders and customers are facing a lot of inconvenience.

Earlier, roadside corners of the service lane were used for temporary parking, facilitating outsiders to load purchased items on their vehicles. “But now in the absence of parking facilities, customers have started avoiding the market,” says Rakesh Bharti, a wholesale footwear dealer.

A delegation of the Jassur Beopar Mandal led by president Rajiv Raju met SDM Anil Bhardwaj recently and apprised him of the parking and pollution problems being faced by traders and customers alike. It also submitted a memorandum to the administration, seeking its intervention in making temporary parking arrangements so that goods can be loaded and unloaded in front of the shops.

The delegation also demanded that water must be sprinkled in the market regularly as a lot of dust is being generated due to land excavation work.

