Work on Kullu ropeway project to begin by March end: CPS

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 16

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, said today that development works would now be visible on the ground and would not remain only on paper as was the case during the previous BJP government.

Thakur, while addressing a gathering at Bajaura here, said that the work on the Bijli Mahadev ropeway project worth Rs 200 crore would commence by March end. He added that the pending work on the Bhootnath bridge and the bailey bridge at Bhuntar would be done on priority. Major projects of the Bhubu tunnel and the Jalori tunnel would also be accomplished.

Later, the CPS, while addressing a gathering at Kullu, thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for entrusting important responsibilities to him. He alleged that development works had halted during the BJP rule.

He said that unemployment and inflation had risen drastically during the previous BJP government. He added that the Congress was fulfilling promises made to people.

Earlier, the Banjar Block Congress Committee gave a warm welcome to Thakur at Bajaura. Former minister Khimi Ram Sharma also attended the ceremony. He was also honoured at various places en route to Kullu. Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur welcomed the CPS in Kullu. Thakur assured his supporters of getting all pending works completed.