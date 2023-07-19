Work on parking lot damages road in Shimla

The ongoing construction work on a parking lot near the Auckland tunnel in Shimla has caused damage to the road in the area. The road is full of potholes and remains waterlogged these days. It’s getting tough for people to walk on this stretch. The authorities concerned should repair the road. — Kartik, Shimla

Illegal dumping of waste in catchment areas

Illegal dumping of waste in the catchment areas of water sources creates a lot of trouble for local residents; water supply due to silt ingress into the sources gets disrupted during the monsoon season. The state government must come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the issue. — Nikita Rana, Shimla

Stray dog population rising

The number of stray dogs in the Panthaghati area of Shimla is increasing at a rapid pace. The presence of so many dogs on the street poses a threat to elders and children and they also disturb the sleep of people by constantly barking at night. The authorities concerned should address the issue. — Anuj, Panthaghati

