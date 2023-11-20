Work on rural roads picked up under Modi: BJP

ANI

Shimla, November 19

BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday took potshots at the Congress on governance and other issues of national importance.

Bindal, while speaking at a Mahila Morcha event in Shimla, alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had slowed down during the 2004-2014 UPA era, and it was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure that it again gathered steam.

He said, “From 2004 to 2014, the plan was slowed down. But from 2014 to 2023, 50 per cent of the roads built in Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were the contribution of the BJP.”

Bindal said the party always fulfilled promises made to people. “Today, the BJP is giving 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha across the country,” he said while adding that only a BJP government can do it.”

