Work on Shimla ropeway to start soon, says Dy CM

Shimla, December 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that formalities for the Shimla passenger ropeway project had been completed and the work on it would start soon.

13 stations to be built The 13 stations are to be built at Taradevi, Judicial Complex Chakkar, Tutikandi Parking, New ISBT-Tutikandi, Railway Station, Old ISBT Shimla, Lift, Secretariat, Chhota Shimla, Nav-Bahar, Sanjauli, IGMC, Ice Skating Rink, Victory Tunnel, 103 tunnel.

He said, “The detailed project report (DPR) of the ropeway is ready, a consultant has been hired and we will try to get forest clearance by March 31. We are at the launch pad as far as this project is concerned. The project will be completed in five years.” He added, “We will, however, start the first phase of the project after two and a half years.”

The 13.55-km passenger ropeway will be the second longest in the world – the longest passenger ropeway is in Bolivia (South America), which is 32-km long. The ropeway will provide relief to Shimla residents and tourists from traffic snarls. “The ropeway will have 660 trolleys and 13 stations across a network of over 13 km. It has been designed keeping in mind the needs of next 40 years,” he added.

Agnihotri said that 13 stations would be built on the ropeway, starting from Taradevi. “Trolleys will have a capacity of eight to 10 passengers and will be available after every two to three minutes at every station. The ropeway is being built with the help of New Development Bank (NDB). Himachal will have 20 per cent equity in the project while there will be 8 per cent loan and 72 per cent grant. As this is a passenger ropeway project, the fare will be within the reach of common people. Also, safety standards will be world class,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that they had set the target of having the longest passenger ropeway in India. “At present, the world’s longest ropeway project (32 km) is in South America. We are exploring the possibility of having a ropeway from Parwanoo to Shimla, which will be 38-km long. It will cost Rs 6,600 crore and the Ropeway Development Corporation is also brainstorming on it,” he added.

