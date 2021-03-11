Work on sub-market yard for apple traders to begin soon in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 23

The trading of apples in the Solan-based Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) will be facilitated in the coming apple season as the construction of a sub-market yard will begin soon.

As against an estimated amount of Rs 9.42 crore, the tender was awarded for Rs 9.88 crore on May 4. The work is expected to begin soon where two sheds comprising 12 shops each will be set up. Apart from this, facilities like toilets and canteen as well as five more shops will also be constructed for apple traders.

“After undertaking the concreting of the floor, pre-fabricated structures will be set up. Efforts are afoot to provide 12 shops in the apple season to the traders while the whole project will be completed in nine months,” said Naveen, junior engineer.

Funds have been provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the project.

Apple trading is, at present, done from 60 temporary sheds provided by the APMC along the Solan-Shimla national highway on a two-hectare area. Apple growers are forced to sell their produce from these temporary sheds where problems aggravate in the rains as slush fills the ground. Since this road leads to Shimla, it faces a huge traffic during the peak summers, which also coincides with the apple trading season.

Though the APMC earns a substantial revenue from the apple trade, the expansion of facilities has failed to keep pace with the flourishing business. The apple trade, which registered a business worth Rs 130 crore in 2017, touched Rs 150 crore in 2021 and it is expected to increase further. A 10 per cent market fee is earned by the APMC annually from the apple trade.

The availability of inadequate land has acted as a deterrent for constructing more sheds. This land too was granted to the APMC in 2017 following which the project was conceived. A stretch of 35-bigha government land lying in its vicinity, if transferred to the APMC, would help construct more sheds, said officials.