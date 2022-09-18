Work to make PM Modi's Mandi rally a success: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

BJP national president JP Nadda today virtually reviewed arrangements for the Yuva Sankalp Rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mandi on September 24.

He said that the BJP would make the rally a historic event.

“The party has a strong working mechanism in the state and our Yuva Morcha is making all-out efforts for the rally’s preparations,” he added.

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh said that the rally would accelerate the party’s election campaign. BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that all morchas would come together to make the rally a success.

They said that members of the Mahila Morcha would put a tilak on the foreheads of Yuva Morcha activists going to attend the rally. “There is a lot of positivity regarding the rally and the youth of Himachal is excited to attend it,” they added.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, election co-incharge Devinder Singh Rana, state office-bearers, BJYM state president Amit Thakur, BJP and BJYM district and morcha presidents were among those who attended the meeting.