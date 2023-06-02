Work to protect forests, young recruits exhorted at convocation

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 1

The formal convocation ceremony of the 18-month training course (seventh batch) of Forest Range Officers at Himachal Pradesh Forest Academy, Sundernagar, in Mandi district was held yesterday. Amitabh Gautam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Himachal Pradesh, was present in the function as the chief guest.

The convocation ceremony started with a grand parade and salute to the chief guest. The chief guest awarded certificates and medals to all the successful trainees. In his address, the chief guest called upon the newly trained forest officers to work for the welfare of people and protection of forests.

“Your success will be judged by how much you live up to the expectations of the countrymen. Learning is a continuous process and you will continue to enhance your knowledge and perform better in your field of work even after you leave here,” he said.

Earlier, Pradeep Thakur, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Training), and Director, Himachal Pradesh Forest Academy, Sundernagar, said that 44 forest officials of Uttar Pradesh (9 women and 35 men) passed this training successfully from the academy.

“Manisha Kukreti received gold medal in overall training and silver medal in forestry and environment. Rita Tiwari got silver medal in Forest Survey and Engineering and Ankita Kishore got silver medal in Range Administration,” he said.

“Manisha Kukreti stood first with the best performance in the academic course of this training. Rita Tiwari got the second position and Ayush Tripathi got the third position. Aditya Sonkar was the best player in the male category and Manisha Kukreti in the female category in the sports competition during the training,” he said.