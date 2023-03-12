Work to restore traffic via Rohtang begins

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 11

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) yesterday started clearing snow from the Koksar side to restore traffic via the 13,058-foot-high Rohtang Pass. This year, snow clearing has begun from the Koksar side two weeks earlier than the last year.

Earlier, snow cutters and bulldozers were deployed to clear snow from the north portal of the Atal Tunnel to Koksar. The task of restoring the road to Koksar was accomplished in five days on Thursday, bringing relief to the villagers.

Now, the BRO has deployed its workforce to restore the traffic via the Rohtang Pass and they have moved around 600 m ahead of Koksar. As snowfall was relatively less this season, the vehicular traffic via Rohtang is likely to be restored in a record time.

Following instructions by Major Akhil Dev Kaushal, Commanding Officer of the 94 RCC (GREF), the team is now headed towards Rohtang under the leadership of Second Commanding Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil) BD Dhiman.

Major Kaushal said the road up to Koksar was restored two weeks earlier this year. The restoration of vehicular traffic via Rohtang would depend on weather conditions, he said.

After the opening of Atal Tunnel, the BRO is giving priority to restoring the Manali-Leh highway. The vehicles carrying explosives, LPG, petrol and other inflammable products are not allowed through the tunnel and the BRO has to restore to traffic via Rohtang Pass to facilitate the movement of such vehicles.

This year, the BRO started snow clearance operation to Rohtang Pass from the Lahaul side on Friday and has yet to start the same beyond Gulaba from the Manali side.

The beneficiaries associated with the tourism industry said Rohtang Pass was a major attraction for tourists and it was the backbone of the tourism industry in Manali. They demanded that the restoration of the Manali-Rohtang road should be ensured as soon as possible.

