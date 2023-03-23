Work together and save water resources: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a state-level World Water Day function here today, said the occasion is all about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis. Stressing on the importance of water conservation, Sukhu exhorted for a behavioural change in water usage and its management. “According to a report, by 2030, 40 per cent of the population would experience a shortage of water to quench their thirst. We need to preserve blue to keep green,” he said.

He further said that the adverse effects of climate change, with less or untimely rains and snow, has resulted in drying up of water resources. “Every section of society needs to work together to maintain and protect these vital water resources,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed upon adopting modern technology in the Jal Shakti Department so as to accelerate pace of works. “The state government is planning to provide clean water through UV rays technology and to achieve the target to make Himachal a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026, the government is going to ink an agreement for green hydrogen generation,” he said.

The Chief Minister honoured the representatives of 50 gram panchayats of nine districts and Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) who have signed an MoU with Jal Shakti Vibhag regarding operation, maintenance and distribution of drinking water under various water supply schemes through gram panchayats.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasised on the fact that the sources of drinking water were limited and thus conservation of water was the collective responsibility. “Despite spending Rs 5,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission during the BJP regime, drinking water was still a dream for many households in far flung areas of the state,” he said.