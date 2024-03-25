Worker found dead at Barotiwala factory

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 24

In an intriguing case, body parts of a worker, who was missing since Tuesday, were found in a hot water pit in the Birla Textile at Bhatoli Kalan village in Barotiwala today while the workers emptied the pit as a routine.

The deceased worker has been identified as Kamalkant who was working in the textile unit for the last 15 years.

His brother, Jaidev Dass, who arrived here from Orissa today, stated that his elder brother Kamalkant’s body was found in a hot water pit this morning. He said he failed to get any help from the plant management in locating his brother. He alleged that his brother had been murdered and in a bid to destroy the evidence his body was dumped in a chemical-laced hot water pit.

“His cell phone was ringing earlier but was found switched off on Saturday,” added Jaidev.

Vikram, state president, Indian National Trade Union Congress Federation, stated that a worker has to leave the unit after completion of his eight-hour shift. It was intriguing how his body was found in a hot water tub six days after he had gone missing on Tuesday.

He stated that the deceased worker had an altercation with a contractor a few days ago regarding ESI and provident fund (PF) which was not being credited into his account. The police and the labour officials should conduct proper investigation into the case, he demanded.

SP Baddi Ilma Afroz stated that she had visited the textile unit after learning about the incident and a probe was underway. The body parts have been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A forensic science team also visited the unit to collect evidence. Nobody from the plant management was available for comment.

