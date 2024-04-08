Workers in Nahan join chorus of dissent against Kejriwal’s arrest

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 7

In a show of solidarity with the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers took to the streets across the nation, denouncing his recent arrest. The AAP activists joined the chorus of dissent by staging a protest and observing a fast in support of their leader in Nahan today.

Addressing the media amidst the demonstration, the state spokesperson for AAP, Nathu Ram Chauhan, condemned Kejriwal’s arrest as a calculated move orchestrated ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chauhan accused the Central Government of resorting to authoritarian tactics, stifling any voices advocating for critical issues such as education, employment and healthcare.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been targeted as part of a premeditated conspiracy to silence the dissent,” Chauhan added. “The Central Government’s dictatorial attitude is evident, particularly when individuals dare to speak up about pressing issues plaguing our nation.”

Chauhan highlighted the nationwide support Kejriwal has garnered, emphasising the people’s outrage against his arrest. Across the country, protests have erupted, with citizens rallying behind the embattled Chief Minister, viewing his arrest as an affront to democracy and freedom of expression.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Nahan