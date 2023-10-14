Workers protest at SJVN’s project sites

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Workers held protests at SJVN’s hydroelectric power projects at Nathpa Jhakri, Rampur and Luhri yesterday.

CITU All-India secretary Kashmir Singh Thakur and state president Vijender Mehra alleged that labour laws were being violated in all three projects and the workers had not been paid salaries for the past three months.

Manoj Kumar, Head of Project, Nathpa Jhakri, however, rejected the allegations as baseless. “All our workers are being paid as per the norms of the Central Government. We are giving several facilities and allowances to the workers which no other power project is providing,” he claimed.

The CITU leaders said that the workers had given a demand letter to the management. They alleged that four months had passed but the SJVNL management was deliberately not addressing the demands of the workers.

