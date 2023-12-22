Workers protest Shimla MC ‘apathy’, demand hike in pay

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 21

Members of Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SEHB) Society staged a protest in front of the DC office and Shimla MC office in support of their pending demands, including pay hike as per the 7th Pay Commission and regularisation, on Thursday.

Salaries withheld The SMC withholds salaries of workers and supervisors every month, which is a clear violation of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936. Vijendra Mehra, State President, SEHB Society

The union members raised slogans against the Shimla MC and the state government and threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days.

Vijendra Mehra, state president of the union, said, “We have been holding protests over the non-fulfillment of our demands but the MC has been turning a blind eye. This indifferent approach of the Shimla MC officials and the state government won’t be tolerated for long and we have started preparations to go on strike now.”

Mehra said, “Workers and supervisors have been subjected to financial and mental torture. The SMC withholds the salaries of the workers and the supervisors every month, which is a clear violation of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936. MC officials want to suppress our voice to stop us from demanding the fulfilment of the 32-point demand charter, but we won’t give in.”

He said, “The services of workers should be regularised and they should be paid monthly wages of Rs 26,000, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. We also want payment for extra work and 39 leaves every year.”

