Works affected, Shimla MC tweaks condition for awarding projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

The BJP-led Municipal Corporation (MC) today amended the condition of at least three bidders for carrying out a development work within its limits. The last monthly House of the BJP’s term decided that two bidders, too, would be sufficient for awarding development works. The decision was taken as many projects were getting affected because of the condition.

Besides, the House also decided to make the entry to Daulat Singh Park at The Ridge free of cost. Until now, the MC was charging Rs 5 per person as entry fee.

However, the House rejected the Tourism Department’s demand to offer land on lease where it has built a lift, connecting the Cart Road with The Mall Road. Councillors said that as per the agreement, the Tourism Department was bound to give 30 per cent of its annual income from the Lift to the MC, which it hadn’t done since 2018. It was decided that until the Tourism Department clears the payment due to the MC, the land would not be given on lease to it. The House gave clearance to setting up an air quality station at Kasumpti. The site for the station to be set up by the Pollution Control Board has been finalised.